

Goldplat plc/ Ticker: GDP/ Index: AIM/ Sector: Mining & Exploration 1 June 2017



Goldplat plc ('Goldplat' or 'the Company')



Board Appointments



Goldplat plc, the AIM listed gold producer, is pleased to announce the Board appointments of Sango Ntsaluba as Non-Executive Director and Werner Klingenberg as Finance Director, both with immediate effect. Mr. Ntsaluba is Chairman of Goldplat Recovery (Pty) Ltd and is a pre-eminent name in the accountancy and auditing profession in South Africa. Having previously held the position of Goldplat's Group Financial Manager, Mr. Klingenberg has a solid knowledge and understanding of the Company's gold recovery and mining operations. He takes over as Goldplat's Finance Director from Ian Visagie who remains on the Board as an Executive Director, in which role the Board can continue to draw upon his extensive experience as a founder of Goldplat, Finance Director and previous acting CEO. Together they will be critical in supporting the continued growth of Goldplat as it looks to build its productivity and profitability. This growth is mainly being driven through the international expansion of the Company's gold recovery operations in South Africa and Ghana and the construction of a new processing facility to increase capacity at its gold mine in Kenya.



Mr. Ntsaluba is the executive chairman and co-founder of NMT Capital, a diversified investment holding group. He has built an illustrious career within South Africa, spanning over 30 years. This includes successfully founding Sizwe Ntsaluba Gobodo, one of South Africa's 'Big 5' accounting firms. Alongside a distinguished auditing career, Mr Ntsaluba has extensive corporate experience in areas that include logistics and the automotive industry. He currently serves as an independent board member of Barloworld Limited, a leading global industrial company listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ('JSE'), with responsibility for chairing the group's audit committee. He also serves on the boards of Pioneer Foods, a producer and distributor of a range of branded food and beverage products, as well as Basil Read Holdings Limited, a diversified construction company. Both of these companies are also listed on the JSE. Mr. Ntsaluba is the Chairman of the board of Goldplat's subsidiary, Goldplat Recovery (Pty) Ltd. NMT Capital (Pty) Limited, a company of which Mr. Ntsaluba is a director and shareholder, holds a 26 per cent interest in Goldplat Recovery (Pty) Limited.



Having initially qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Deloitte in South Africa, Mr. Klingenberg has accrued significant commercial experience, both within Southern Africa and at an international level. His extensive knowledge spans audit management, financial management and systems. Having initially worked within the telecommunications and retail industries, Mr. Klingenberg joined Goldplat in 2015 as Group Financial Manager. Within this role he has been integral in managing Goldplat's financial affairs. With a proven knowledge and understanding of the Company's gold operations, he brings a wealth of experience that makes him best placed to occupy the role of Finance Director, as the Company continues to deliver on its strategy of increasing productivity and profitability.



Matthew Robinson, Goldplat's Non-Executive Chairman, said, 'I am delighted to welcome Sango and Werner to the Board. Their individual experience both at the corporate and financial level will be invaluable to our Company as we continue to deliver on our long-term growth strategy of increasing gold productivity and profitability. With the global expansion of our gold recovery operations well underway and our strategy to increase processing capacity at our Kilimapesa Gold Mine already showing value, I believe our Company is entering a new phase of growth. I look forward to working with Sango and Werner, together with the rest of our board, as we look to build sustainable growth and generate meaningful value for our shareholders.'



Additional information on Mr Werner Klingenberg Mr Werner Klingenberg, aged 35, currently holds or has held the following directorships and partnerships over the last five years:



+--------------------------------+--------------------+ | Current directorships | Past directorships | +--------------------------------+--------------------+ | Virtute Holdings (Pty) Limited | None | +--------------------------------+--------------------+ | Kilimapesa Gold (Pty) Limited | | +--------------------------------+--------------------+ | Gold Recovery Ghana Limited | | +--------------------------------+--------------------+



Additional information on Mr Sango Ntsaluba Mr Sango Siviwe Ntsaluba, aged 56, currently holds or has held the following directorships and partnerships over the last five years:



+--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Current directorships and/or |Former directorships and/or | |partnerships |partnerships (within the last five | | |years) | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Pioneer Food Group Limited |Nexus Connexion (SA) (Pty) Limited | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Delivax (Pty) Limited |Neotel (Pty) Limited | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Monetization Services (Pty) Limited |Amabubesi Project Management (Pty) | | |Limited | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Victoria Engineering Works (Pty) |Cross Atlantic Properties 155 (Pty) | |Limited |Limited | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Petrotank South Africa (Pty) Limited |Amabubesi Transfer Secretaries (Pty) | | |Limited | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Tizabrite (Pty) Limited |Amabubesi Health Care (Pty) Limited | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |AMEC Foster Wheeler South Africa (Pty)|Utafutaji Trading 36 (Pty) Limited | |Limited | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Deal Commerce Capital (Pty) Limited |Amabubesi Technology Holdings (Pty) | | |Limited | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Tsogo Sun Emonti (Pty) Limited |Plenty Properties 114 (Pty) Limited | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Friedshelf 1156 (Pty) Limited |Consolidated African Technologies (Pty)| | |Limited | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |SN Leisure Investments (Pty) Limited |Amabubesi Media (Pty) Limited | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Nexus OP Company (Pty) Limited |Amabubesi Lakes Consortium (Pty) | | |Limited | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Goldplat Recovery (Pty) Limited |Amabubesi Construction | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |WZ Capital (Pty) Limited |Amabubesi Franchising Group (Pty) | | |Limited | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Purple Fountain Properties 103 (Pty) |Crystal Ball Properties 106 (Pty) | |Limited |Limited | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |The Reef Group (Pty) Limited |Amabubesi Nutritionals (Pty) Limited | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Kumba Iron Ore Limited |Amabubesi Strategic Investments (Pty) | | |Limited | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Barloworld Limited |Amabubesi Health Services (Pty) Limited| +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Dartingo Trading 161 (Pty) Limited |Ctrack Fleet Management Solutions (Pty)| | |Limited | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Clorpique 149 (Pty) Limited |Isithsaba Mineral Resources (Pty) | | |Limited | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Corpclo 1934 CC |Cross Atlantic Properties 154 (Pty) | | |Limited | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Quick Leap Investments 429 (Pty) |Amabubesi Panel Beaters (Pty) Limited | |Limited | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Amabubesi Properties (Pty) Limited |Amabubesi Financial Services Group | | |(Pty) Limited | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Aquarella Investments 109 (Pty) |Impetus Regulatory Consultants | |Limited | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |AP Lion Investments (Pty) Limited |Amabubesi Capital Travelling (Pty) | | |Limited | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Group Five AP Developments (Pty) |Amabubesi Capital Technologies (Pty) | |Limited |Limited | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Reef Switchboard Manufacturers (Pty) |Amabubesi Capital Information Services | |Limited |(Pty) Limited | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Amabubesi Property Holdings (Pty) |Stallion Holdings (Pty) Limited | |Limited | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |AP Lion Residential (Pty) Limited |Mamela Investments (Pty) Limited | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |8 Mile Investments 510 (Pty) Limited |Deal Commerce Services (Pty) Limited | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Group Five AP Investments (Pty) |Engski Manufacturing (Pty) Limited | |Limited | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |RZT Zelpy 4971 (Pty) Limited |Iskepe Logistics (Pty) Limited | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Amabubesi Consulting Serivces (Pty) |Edwil Property Solutions (Pty) Limited | |Limited | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Sigmax Investment Properties (Pty) |Stallion Security Public Services (Pty)| |Limited |Limited | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Basil Read Holdings Limited |C-Track (SA) (Pty) Limited | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |National Housing Finance Corporation |Golden Rule Technology (Pty) Limited | |Limited | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Amabubesi Transport and Logistics |Amabubesi BSR Holdings (Pty) Limited | |(Pty) Limited | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Chestnut Hill Investments 211 (Pty) |Stallion Special Operations (Pty) | |Limited |Limited | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Amabubesi Information Services (Pty) |UBank Limited | |Limited | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Kgethego Property Investments (Pty) |Gate Gourmet SA (Pty) Limited | |Limited | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Corpclo 1432 |Digicore Holdings Limited | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Melody Farm |Rainbow Place Properties 128 (Pty) | | |Limited | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Ntsaluba |Continental Energy and Services (Pty) | | |Limited | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |ELCB Information Services (Pty) |Amabubesi Financial Services Holdings | |Limited |(Pty) Limited | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |NMT Capital (Pty) Limited |Amabubesi Infrastructure (Pty) Limited | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |NMT Group (Pty) Limited |Centric Consortium (Pty) Limited | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ | |Amabubesi Auctions (Pty) Limited | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+



There is no other information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 17 or Schedule 2 paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.



