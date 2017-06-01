Nykredit Realkredit A/S publishes final terms for an issue of €300,000,000 Floating Rate Senior Resolution Notes due 2022 which are issued pursuant to Nykredit Realkredit A/S's and Nykredit Bank A/S's €5,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 8 March 2017 as supplemented.



The final terms dated 31 May 2017, the EMTN Programme dated 8 March 2017 and the Supplement no. 1 dated 15 May 2017 are available for download on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.



Questions may be addressed to Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Senior Vice President, Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10 or Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.



