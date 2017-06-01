According to the latest market study released by Technavio, theglobal electron microscopy sample preparation marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 9% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Electron Microscopy Sample Preparation Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

According to Krishna Venkataramani, a lead analyst at Technavio for lab equipment research, "The market will be driven by various factors such as new product launches in transmission electron microscopy and scanning electron microscopy. Additionally, the increasing adoption of electron microscopy in automotive and semiconductor manufacturing and automated sample preparation systems for time and cost savings will create high demand in the market."

The market research analysis categorizes the global electron microscopy sample preparation market into three major end-user segments. They are:

Pharma and biotech companies

Academic and research institutions

Others

Pharma and biotech companies

As the focus of research in pharma and biotech sector has shifted toward the development of nano-scale drug delivery systems, electron microscopy methods are increasingly being employed in this sector. Transmission electron microscopy (TEM) and scanning electron microscopy (SEM) solutions are employed extensively for accurate morphological assessments to assist in the drug discovery process as well as in discovering targeted therapies and personalized medicine.

"Intermolecular interactions and in-situ responses of a drug and its target are also examined using electron microscopy devices. With increasing applications of SEM and TEM in the pharma and biotech sector, the demand for electron microscopy sample preparation solutions will grow during the forecast period," says Krishna.

Academic and research institutions

Vendors are partnering with academic and research institutes to understand better and study the applications of their electron microscopes. These collaborations help vendors enhance their knowledge of electron microscopy and how innovations can be applied in sample preparation.

In July 2016, FEI partnered with Cornell University, US to commercialize the electron microscope pixel array detector, which simultaneously captures spatial and angular distributions of all transmitted electrons. Similarly, in April 2016, five pharmaceutical companies along with the Cambridge University, UK formed the Cambridge Pharmaceutical Cryo-EM Consortium to better understand the applications of cryo-electron microscopy in early-stage drug discovery research. Such partnerships are expected to continue over the forecast period and contribute to the market growth of electron microscopy sample preparation for academic and research institutions.

Others

In addition to life sciences, electron microscopy solutions are increasingly being used in various other fields. Currently, material analysis at a nanoscale using electron microscopy is employed in the automotive and semiconductor markets.

In the automotive industry, performance and durability of fuel cells greatly depend on fuel cell electrode layers and their composition, for which electron microscopes are used. Semiconductors are small devices that support key applications of major electronic instruments. Electron microscopy is used to analyze minute particles that may hinder equipment performance. Hence, with the growing applications of TEM and SEM in other industries, this segment will continue to grow during the forecast period.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Danaher (Leica Microsystems)

Hitachi High-Technologies

JEOL

Thermo Fisher Scientific (FEI)

