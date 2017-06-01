

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Matthey Plc (JMAT.L) reported profit before tax of 461.6 million pounds for the year ended 31st March 2017 compared to 386.3 million pounds, previous year. Profit to owners of the parent company increased to 386.0 million pounds or 200.8 pence per share compared to 333.1 million pounds or 165.9 pence, prior year. Underlying profit before tax increased to 481.7 million pounds from 418.2 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 209.1 pence compared to 178.7 pence.



Fiscal year revenue improved year-over-year to 12.03 billion pounds compared to 10.71 billion pounds, last year. Sales excluding precious metals was 3.58 billion pounds compared to 3.18 billion pounds.



The board of Johnson Matthey has recommended a 5% increase in the final dividend to 54.5 pence per share. Together with the interim dividend of 20.5 pence per share, this gives a total ordinary dividend for the year ended 31st March 2017 of 75.0 pence per share.



For the full year 2017/18, the Group expects sales growth, at constant rates, to be broadly in line with the 6% growth delivered in the second half of the current year. At current exchange rates, reported results in 2017/18 will benefit from the positive impact of translational foreign exchange.



In the year ending 31st March 2018, Johnson Matthey expects to take a restructuring charge as part of the further changes it will make to improve efficiency. The charge is expected to be in the range of 50 million to 65 million pounds, of which over half will be cash. It is expected to generate savings of around 25 million pounds in a full year and benefit 2017/18 by approximately 10 million pounds.



