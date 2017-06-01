

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British lender Barclays Plc (BARC.L, BCS) Thursday announced that has decided to increase the size of the placing of Barclays Africa Group Limited or BAGL due to strong investor demand.



Barclays said it has now agreed to sell 285.69 million ordinary shares in the capital of BAGL, representing 33.7% of its issued share capital, at a price of ZAR 132.0 per share. This would raise the aggregate gross sale proceeds of approximately ZAR 37.711 billion or 2.224 billion pounds.



On Wednesday, Barclays announced its intention to sell approximately 187 million ordinary shares in BAGL, representing approximately 22% of issued share capital.



This follows the initial placing that Barclays undertook on 5 May 2016 of 103.6 million shares representing 12.2% of the issued share capital of BAGL.



Barclays on Wednesday confirmed that it has received the necessary regulatory approvals to further sell down its position in BAGL and enter into agreements with BAGL governing the terms on which separation will occur.



Following completion of the Placing, the Barclays group will hold 139 million ordinary shares in BAGL, representing 16.4% of BAGL's issued share capital.



The Placing results in accounting deconsolidation of BAGL from the Group. It is estimated that, when full regulatory deconsolidation of BAGL from the Group is achieved, this will result in 73bps accretion to the Group's CET1 ratio, including the increase resulting from the Placing.



The net proceeds of the Placing will be used for general corporate purposes of the Group.



Completion of the Placing and the associated accounting deconsolidation would result in an estimated loss of 1.2 billion pounds. The actual loss will be recognised in the income statement in Barclays second quarter financial statements, presented within discontinued operations.



