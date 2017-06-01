

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Perpetual Income&Growth Inv Tst PLC (PLI.L) reported that its return on ordinary activities after taxation for the financial year 2016 increased to 89.16 million pounds from 2.099 million pounds last year. Return per basic ordinary share grew to 37.08 pence from 0.88 pence in the prior year.



Income was 39.64 million pounds down from 40.25 million pounds in the prior year.



For the year ended 31 March 2017, three interim dividends of 3 pence each were paid to shareholders in September and December 2016, and March 2017. The Board has declared a fourth interim dividend of 4.35 pence per share for the year, to be paid on 30 June 2017 to shareholders on the register on 9 June 2017. This gives a total dividend (excluding specials) for the year of 13.35 pence per share, representing an increase of 4.3% on the previous year and extends again the Company's record of year-on-year ordinary dividend increases since 1999.



The Board has also declared a special dividend of 0.7 pence per share, also to be paid on 30 June 2017 to shareholders on the register on 9 June 2017.



