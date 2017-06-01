Net Insight AB: Net Insight appoints senior members within marketing and Investor Relations

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight, the leading provider in media transport and resource scheduling, is strengthening its organization within marketing communication and Investor Relations.

Hanna Laurentz has been appointed as the new Vice President Marketing Communication where she will oversee and be responsible for Net Insight's marketing communication. Hanna Laurentz has an extensive background within marketing and PR from technology companies, consultancy industry and most recently within digital transformation. Hanna Laurentz will join the executive team.

Thomas Ahlerup has been appointed as acting Head of Investor Relations. The main objective with the new function is to strengthen the competence within Investor Relations and to increase the information capacity. Thomas Ahlerup brings more than 15 years of experience from a variety of public companies.

Both Hanna and Thomas have started their assignments during May 2017.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00, fredrik.tumegard@netinsight.net (mailto:fredrik.tumegard@netinsight.net)

Thomas Bergström, CFO of Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00, thomas.bergstrom@netinsight.net (mailto:thomas.bergstrom@netinsight.net)

About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net (https://netinsight.net)

Net Insight appoints senior members within marketing and IR (http://hugin.info/130084/R/2109701/801669.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Net Insight AB via Globenewswire

