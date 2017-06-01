Invests in Client Services, Sales Engineering Teams

Eze Software, a premier provider of investment management technology, is investing in its EMEA operation and has appointed David Quinlan, an 18-year veteran of Eze Software, Executive Managing Director, EMEA. Quinlan will be leading EMEA business development, sales and client services in the region, focused on the needs of the growing number of EMEA clients in the MiFID II environment. Quinlan joined Eze in 1999, and has held a number of critical executive roles across the organization, serving most recently as head of strategy.

"I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to lead the EMEA business for Eze. We have a great team of 70 client service and sales professionals in London today, and we continue to invest in these teams as more clients adopt Eze Investment Suite to help maximize operational alpha for their institutional investment process," Quinlan said. He has already secured experienced leadership to grow the size of customer-facing teams, including Client Services.

"In the last year, we've seen tremendous opportunity in EMEA as investment managers look to optimize their investment processes with technology to help them in their quest for MiFID II compliance," said Jeffrey Shoreman, President and CEO. "We are committed to delivering the most comprehensive, flexible and timely solutions to the EMEA market, and are thrilled to be in a position to bring together such a highly experienced team to lead our outreach and support efforts."

EMEA has been a strategic growth region for Eze, with a number of ongoing initiatives such as improving transaction reporting, commission management and other MiFID II-related projects taking center stage this year. In EMEA, Eze Software Group supports 280 local client offices across 15 countries.

