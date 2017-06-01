DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- International IoT research firm Parks Associates today announced the topics for the 12th-annual CONNECTIONS™ Europe: IoT and the Connected Consumer, which will be held 1-2 November 2017 at the Amsterdam Marriott Hotel. The event, with early sponsorship support from Amazon, mnubo, ROC-Connect, ULE Alliance, and Z-Wave, focuses on new technology innovations and emerging business models in the IoT and smart home. Specifically, conference topics focus on disruptions from innovative technologies and new business models and their impact on the converging smart home ecosystems.

Parks Associates' NUMBERS™ research shows that Western Europe will have 13.5 million households with a smart home controller by 2021. The research also reveals Western Europe will have 156 million broadband households by 2021, up from 147 million in 2016.

"The smart home concept is expanding slowly across Europe as consumers explore innovative use cases with connected devices and services," said Elizabeth Parks, SVP, Parks Associates. "We look forward to hearing about successful smart home deployments and strategies to secure recurring revenue through consumer engagement with smart home and IoT solutions."

Parks Associates is accepting speaker submissions:

Technology Innovations & Disruptions Insurance and IoT: Leveraging Assets in Connected Markets Smart Home & Interoperability: Simplifying a Complex Environment Platforms: Strategies to Establish Ecosystem Dominance Personalization across Categories: User Interfaces and Consumer Strategies



Emerging Business Models IoT, Entertainment, and Smart Home: Capturing New Revenue Voice: Next-Generation Smart Home Interface New Smart Home Business Models: Transition to the API Economy Channel and Ecosystem Strategies: What's Driving Smart Home Adoption



Protecting and Supporting The Connected Consumer Data Analytics and Privacy: Securing the Smart Home Supporting End-to-End Consumer Experiences



Converging Ecosystems Connected Health: IoT Innovations in Remote Care Energy Management & IoT: Engaging Consumers Converging Ecosystems: Connected Car, Entertainment, Smart Home Entertainment and Smart Home: Next Stage of Convergence



For information, visit http://www.connectionseurope.com or contact sales@parksassociates.com, 972-490-1113. To schedule a meeting or request research, contact Holly Sprague, hsprague@gmail.com, 720.987.6614.

About CONNECTIONS™ Europe

CONNECTIONS™ Europe is a two-day executive conference focused on the impact of IoT on the consumer. http://www.connectionseurope.com

