Today Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced Logitech Flow, a groundbreaking new software that allows you to seamlessly control up to three computers with one mouse. The software is compatible with Logitech's next-generation flagship mice, the Logitech® MX Master 2S and the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S, designed for those who need advanced multi-device connectivity and precise sensor accuracy in a stunning design.

"One computer used to be enough, but we've moved into an era where roughly one in 10 people are working across multiple computers at the same time," said Anatoliy Polyanker, global portfolio and brand director at Logitech. "Using multiple computers can help you avoid distractions and speed up processor-intensive operations, but working across multiple computers can be a hassle. That's where Logitech Flow comes in. With Flow and a new MX mouse, you can enhance your productivity for instance, copying and pasting files from one computer to another helping you become more precise and focused in the multi-computer world."

The latest mice are part of the Logitech MX lineage, which included the Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse and the Logitech MX Anywhere 2 Wireless Mobile Mouse. The next-gen MX mice pack even more functionality, including compatibility with Logitech Flow.

Logitech Flow

With Logitech Flow, available as a free download as part of Logitech® OptionsTM software, you can take multi-computer use to a new level. With the MX mice, you can seamlessly control up to three computers with one mouse, and even copy and paste content, images and documents between the three computers. Logitech Flow is easy to set up, and has a simple user interface.

Logitech MX Master 2S and the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S

The Logitech MX Master 2S and the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S feature an improved DarkfieldTM High Precision tracking, which boosts the mice cursor speed, accuracy and increases the resolution to 4,000 DPI so you can have the most versatile mouse at all times, no matter what screen you are using.

The mice also track on any surface even glass so you get flawless control and have an improved battery life, with a rechargeable battery that lasts for up to 70 days on a full charge, depending on usage. And when you do need to recharge, it's fast and easy.

The Logitech MX Master 2S has a speed adaptive scroll wheel that auto-shifts from click-to-click to hyper-fast scroll, so you can scroll through long documents or Web pages with ease. Plus, you get side-to-side scrolling with a thumb wheel, and can customize additional functions with Logitech Options. The Logitech MX Anywhere 2S has a precision wheel, which lets you switch between click-to-click to hyper-fast scrolling.

Both mice are crafted to fit your hand. The Logitech MX Master 2S supports your hand and wrist in a comfortable and natural position, while the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S provides comfort and control anywhere you need at home, at work or on the go.

Pricing and Availability

The new mice are expected to be available in June at Logitech.com and select retail stores. The Logitech MX Master 2S are priced at $99.99, and the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S for $79.99.

Two new additional mice that are compatible with Logitech Flow, the Logitech M585 Multi-Device and Logitech M590 Multi-Device Silent, are available at Logitech.com and select retail stores for $39.99. These highly productive wireless mice feature dual connectivity, ultra-precise scrolling and a curved design.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. Over 30 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video and computing. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

2017 Logitech, Logicool, Logi and other Logitech marks are owned by Logitech and may be registered. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

