Netcracker's Future-Proof BSS Supports AIS' Mission to Deliver Market-Leading Digital Services

Netcracker Technology announced today that Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (AIS) is upgrading to Netcracker 12 to deliver a better digital customer experience and meet myriad internal business objectives. As part of the engagement, AIS has also extended its use of Netcracker's Professional Services in order to ensure the long-term success of the platform.

AIS is one of Thailand's leading providers of mobile, fixed broadband and innovative digital services to approximately 41 million subscribers, advancing together with the evolution of the communications market to consistently meet the changing demands of the digital world.

As Thailand's needs for next-generation communications services increase, AIS' use of Netcracker's stable and scalable Revenue Management solution will enable it to deliver the best possible customer experience without disruption. Netcracker 12 will future-proof AIS' systems, supporting its operations in the long term as digital and other complex services become more prevalent.

Netcracker's Revenue Management solution will also help AIS' Marketing and IT teams meet their sophisticated business and technical requirements, enabling more efficient and agile internal operations.

"We are committed to being the country's leading digital service provider, offering our customers and partners the innovative capabilities they require in a world that demands constant connectivity," said Kriengsak Wanichnatee, Chief Technology Officer at AIS. "Netcracker, as a proven and leading provider of next-generation revenue management capabilities, is the logical partner for driving our continuous digital transformation."

"Thailand is one of the region's forerunners in leveraging digital services and, as its strategic partner in the critical revenue management domain, we are ensuring that AIS has the most innovative and reliable platform to drive its digital strategy," said Loh John Wu, Senior Vice President and General Manager of APAC at Netcracker. "Our digital, cloud-native Netcracker 12 platform will provide the foundation for that digital transformation."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, is a forward-looking software company, offering mission-critical solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 20 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

