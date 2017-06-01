Planview reinvents the enterprise architecture experience with the next generation of Troux

Troux 14 accelerates digital transformation by delivering new strategic planning capabilities and an innovative, portfolio-centric user experience

AUSTIN, Texas, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Planview® announces Troux® 14 featuring a new, redesigned portfolio-centric user experience, a result of bringing together enterprise architecture (EA) domain expertise, proven UX design, and commitment to joint development with leading customers. In addition, Troux 14 introduces new strategic planning capabilities that allow enterprise architects to drive top-down strategy across the organization's investment, capability, application, project, product, and technology portfolios.

A broad, complex set of portfolios need to be optimized and integrated to rationalize applications and technologies, as well as execute digital transformation initiatives. Troux 14 now complements traditional EA disciplines with a portfolio-centric information architecture and user experience. The new Troux combines streamlined ribbon navigation, powerful visualizations, interactive grids, and a new reporting platform. This approach brings scale and business context to decision making, allowing enterprise architects to reach beyond the core team to engage stakeholders across the organization.

Extending the Planview work and resource management solution for EA, Troux 14 provides a new strategic planner user type that empowers enterprise architects to lead and accelerate digital transformation by defining roadmaps, developing and comparing investment scenarios, and measuring progress. Users benefit from the top-down approach of Planview Enterprise® to connect strategies and investments with capabilities and the technology landscape in Troux.

As part of the Planview Inner Circle program, more than 40 customers provided feedback and direction throughout the entire Troux 14 development process, from UI prototype, use-case validation to visualizations.

"Unifying the Troux user experience is major step in the right direction," said Mike Ritz, member of the Planview Inner Circle and director of IT business management with Meijer, a regional supercenter chain, ranked as one of Forbes' largest private companies. "The combination of information, plus reports into one view, will reduce the amount of time spent searching for the right information and help us make decisions faster."

"Troux 14 represents a significant milestone in delivering innovation to our customers and demonstrating our commitment to the enterprise architecture market," said Patrick Tickle, Planview chief product officer. "This release advances our broader vision for a work and resource management solution that accelerates strategic execution by bringing together the EA, strategic planning, and PMO disciplines."

Troux 14 includes:

Unified, portfolio-driven user experience for an easy way to focus on relevant components with an intuitive, at-a-glance view for quickly analyzing portfolios from different perspectives.

for an easy way to focus on relevant components with an intuitive, at-a-glance view for quickly analyzing portfolios from different perspectives. Portfolio manager grid provides views for reviewing and editing portfolio components, as well as better organizing portfolios to focus on the right set of components.

provides views for reviewing and editing portfolio components, as well as better organizing portfolios to focus on the right set of components. Ribbon-driven analysis to quickly analyze each portfolio, with ability to centrally build and publish pre-defined grid, report, and core visualization tiles.

to quickly analyze each portfolio, with ability to centrally build and publish pre-defined grid, report, and core visualization tiles. Contextual, embedded reporting with Microsoft SQL Server Reporting Services for creating and distributing comprehensive and relevant reports based on current portfolios and data.

Planview will showcase Troux 14 at the Gartner Enterprise Architecture and Technology Innovation Summit in Orlando, Florida, May 31-June 1 and London, England, June 14-15.

