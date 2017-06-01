CH2M releases game-changing cloud-based flood modelling service offering seamless user experience

LONDON, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --CH2M will officially launch its new Flood Cloud service on June 6, allowing users of Flood Modeller and integrated software, TUFLOW, to seamlessly undertake flood risk modelling in the cloud for the first time.

CH2M's Flood Cloud is powered by Parallel Works and runs on Amazon Web Services to provide the on-demand computational resource required to deliver quicker results and improved flooding information. It helps to provide more scenarios to enable smarter flood management decisions and improved confidence in model results.

In line with the release of Flood Cloud, CH2M is offering a free, 45-minute webinar on June 6 to walk users through the basics of how to best use the new service to:

Enhance flood models.

Run more scenarios to enable better flood management decisions.

Improve the understanding of confidence in model results.

Access superior modelling power to help beat project deadlines.

"We're proud to provide our 25,000 users across the globe access to an on-demand, cloud-based resource that will deliver the step change needed for better information on flooding," said CH2M Technical Director for Flood Modeller Suite Dr. Jon Wicks.

Flood Cloud will enable users to run Flood Modeller Pro 1D, 2D and 1D-2D linked models, as well as Flood Modeller (1D)-TUFLOW (2D) linked models. It will also be able to run HEC-RAS and TUFLOW only models in the near future.

Are you interested in future modelling events from CH2M? Visit our events page for further information with regards to upcoming training courses and technical webinars.

Land a rewarding career in river and flood engineering. View the available positions today.

About CH2M

CH2M leads the professional services industry delivering sustainable solutions benefiting societal, environmental and economic outcomes with the development of infrastructure and industry. In this way, CH2Mers make a positive difference providing consulting, design, engineering and management services for clients needing world-class solutions in environmental; industrial and advanced facilities; transportation; and water markets, from iconic infrastructure to global programmes like the Olympic Games.

Ranked among the World's Most Ethical Companies and top firms in environmental consulting and programme management, CH2M in 2016 became the first professional services firm honored with the World Environment Center Gold Medal Award for efforts advancing sustainable development. Connect with CH2M atwww.ch2m.com;LinkedIn;Twitter; andFacebook.

About Parallel Works

Parallel Works is a next-generation technical computing platform for engineers and scientists to easily scale simulation and modeling workflows across high-performance computing systems in the cloud. The Parallel Works cloud platform enables domain experts across diverse industries to execute sophisticated parallel simulation studies without the complexities of cloud management or parallel programming.

Contact: Lori Irvine

CH2M, Corporate Marketing and Communications

720-286-3137

Lori.Irvine@ch2m.com

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/518305/CH2M_Flood_Cloud.jpg

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/344421/CH2M_Logo.jpg

