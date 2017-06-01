Care Show Joins Up with NHS England for 2017

LONDON, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Care Show, the UK's only exhibition purely dedicated to the care sector, is delighted to be able to announce that it will be working with NHS England for this year's show, taking place at NEC Birmingham 10th-11th October 2017.

The partnership will focus on a new Integrated Care zone at this year's show that will deliver best practice examples of the NHS and social care providers working together for better outcomes for the public.

Brand Director, Chris Edwards said, "Integrated care is an essential and growing focus for the sector to provide the best possible service for those who need care and support. By working with NHS England we will be providing the best possible platform for clinical commissioning groups, NHS professionals and social care providers to learn about how to better work together. It's an exciting partnership for us and will help further grow this show and give our audience what they need to expand their services."

Building on a growing event

Care Show 2016 was a fantastic event with overall visitor growth of 4% from 2015. It also saw the launch of 'Care Connects' as the dedicated matchmaking service, which hosted over 200 meetings over two days, showing the growing demand of care provision and services in the UK.

The success of the show in 2016 has led to demand for exhibition space exceeding original expectations and as a result the floorplan has been expanded in May to provide more space for new exhibitors. This has led to a number of new prominent places to be created for service and product suppliers to the sector.

Dementia Care

Dementia in the UK affects over 850,000 people, with the number set to rise to overone million by 2025*. As this remains such an important challenge to the care sector, the Care Show will continue to focus on this area with a dedicated theatre chaired by Professor June Andrews OBE, who will be providing leading speakers on best practice for tackling dementia in businesses and services.

Care in Construction

Last year saw the launch of Care in Construction at the Care Show, which proved very popular and led to a 68% more architects and developers attending. This area focuses on the needs of those involved with construction projects in the care sector and the extra considerations required when designing and building care facilities, especially with at least 6,700 new places needed in the nextthree years to satisfy demand in the public and private care home sector.

Relaxation and Activity Zone

Care providers spend a lot of time and money thinking of ways to keep their residents stimulated but also what to include in their offering that differentiates them from the competition with care homes now boasting anything from spas to nail salons.

We want to make sure that we showcase the options available to care providers and give them the chance to relax during the exhibition at the same time.

On that basis, expect an area of pleasant smells, soothing sounds and general relaxation where care providers can forget the stresses of the real world and find their inner Zen.

Group Therapy

We've built up a reputation for delivering a fantastic CPD accredited seminar programme which last year hosted over 60 speakers and was completely free of charge.

This year we will add to this with a new content format with smaller groups and more open discussion. The aim of the discussions will be to share knowledge and experience amongst the group while also facilitating networking at the same time.

In an industry with so many different types of care being provided the aim will be to unite professionals from across the homecare, residential care and NHS care settings.

