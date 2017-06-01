Shaw Academy & Telekom Deutschland GmbH Delivering Free Education to Customers

DUBLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Shaw Academy, the world's largest live online educator and Telekom have teamed up to bring free online educational courses to its customers. The agreement will see a free four-week course on a range of subjects integrated into the Telekom Mega Deal programme allowing all Telekom subscribers to choose a subject of their choice in German and English.

Mega Deal by Telekom is an exclusive programme, designed to give subscribers additional value with an attractive deal from premium partners. The Shaw Academy offering will be communicated via the Mega Deal site, and through stand-alone emails and texts to customers. The campaign will also be supported across the Telekom app and social media channels, making the proposition available to the entire Telekom customer base.

Shaw Academy who to date have taught over three million students worldwide partner with telecom operators globally harnessing live education as a value add. Existing partnerships are designed to support new customer acquisition, increase revenue via upsells & data usage, build loyalty and boost NPS scores.

Courses with Shaw Academy are delivered live online enabling the most up to date content and trends to be covered. This allows students to interact in real time with educators enabling questions to be submitted and answered which greatly enhances completion rates. The broad range of subjects (including On Demand content in several languages) ensure mass audience appeal making a partnership with a telecom provider an attractive fit due to the scale and diversity of its consumer base.

Speaking at the launch of Telekom Mega Deal with Shaw Academy, a spokesperson for Telekom said,

"We are delighted to offer free education to our customer base by partnering with Shaw Academy. The variety of German and English courses available provides our customers with an opportunity to enhance or build new skills sets in an interactive and accessible fashion."

Subjects available to Telekom customers include Photography, Digital Marketing, Trading, Sports Nutrition and Graphic Design are taken over the course of one month and allow further progression into advanced programmes.

Commenting on the Telekom Mega Deal partnership, James Egan Co-Founder and CEO of Shaw Academy said,

"Our work with telecom partners globally demonstrates the popularity and demand for interactive education. Shaw Academy courses have mass appeal and can be consumed on the go. This partnership allows great, accessible and affordable education been made available to strengthen Telekom's relationship with its customer base.

