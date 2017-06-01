

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - FirstGroup Plc (FGROY.PK, FGROF.PK, FGP.L) reported profit before tax of 152.6 million pounds for the year ended 31 March 2017 compared to 113.5 million pounds, previous year. Profit to equity holders of the parent increased to 112.3 million pounds or 9.2 pence per share from 90.3 million pounds or 7.5 pence per share. The Group said the increase in statutory profit before tax principally reflect the increased adjusted operating profit, together with gains on disposal of a Greyhound property largely offset by reorganisation and restructuring costs. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 207.0 million pounds from 168.3 million pounds. Adjusted EPS was 12.4 pence compared to 10.3 pence.



Fiscal year revenue was 5.65 billion pounds compared to 5.22 billion pounds, prior year. Group revenue in the year increased by 8.3% due to translation of US dollar-based businesses into sterling at stronger rates than the prior year. In constant currency, Group revenue decreased by 0.5%.



The Board of FirstGroup will not be recommending payment of a dividend in respect of the year to 31 March 2017 at the Group's Annual General Meeting but will continue to review the appropriate timing for restarting dividend payments.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX