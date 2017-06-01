Remake Up Launches 'Giving Fridays'

GLASGOW, Scotland, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Glasgow based social enterprise is offering FreeMedical Permanent Make Up provided by a finalist of the2017 Micropigmentation UK Awards in the Medical Category.

Remake Up will offer free medical permanent make up on the last Friday of every month, with the outstanding micropigmentation technician Cristina Bernardino. Starting in Glasgow but aiming to support people wherever there's a need. You can join, support or follow this amazing initiative throughthe website.

About Remake Up

Remake Up's vision is to create a series of Health & Well-being offers that will support some of the most vulnerable people in our society to build their self-esteem and to help them breaking the health barriers that prevent or undermine their recovery and aftercare process. There are 1.5 Million people in the UK alone, suffering from depression due to a skin condition. It is impressive to understand the psychological, physical and social effects that an altered image can have on someone's life.

As a social enterprise, the aim is to cater for more than profit. In fact, the main drive here is the social mission of a permanent make up delivery with social impact. The vision is to be able to support as many as it can through its practices, regardless of their origin, beliefs or social status.

ThePromise - "Stroke 4 Stroke"

For every full paying customer, Remake Up will offer a free medical permanent make up procedure to patients who cannot afford the treatments and have one of the following health conditions; alopecia (loss of eyebrows), cancer (areola & nipple reconstruction), scars or burns from an accident et cetera. Remake Up's services are intended to make customers feel better outside and inside, knowing it will also have a significant impact insomeone else'slife.

Media Contact

Cristina Bernardino

Manager at Remake Up

93 Hope Street

Suite 226

G2 6LD - Glasgow

M: +44-(0)-7450480814

E: glasgow@remakeup.org



www.remakeup.org