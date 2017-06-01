Aria Wins Innovation Funding and Industry Award

BATH, England, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Aria wins UK innovation funding and industry recognition for vision of AI-powered telecom operations

Bath-based tech startup Aria Networks has today announced a significant funding award from the UK government's innovation agency, Innovate UK.

The award comes in the same month that Aria's pioneering use of Artificial Intelligence for telecom networking was recognised with a separate industry award from Pipeline Magazine.

The funding will support research & development of new software applications that will enable networks to intelligently configure themselves in real-time, responding to current and predicted factors such as traffic load, service quality, network failures, security threats or energy consumption.

Aria's founder and Chief Technology Officer, Jay Perrett, commented: "Large communications and content providers face huge challenges in keeping up with growth and change in their networks, especially for video and looking ahead to 5G. Artificial Intelligence is the key technology to continuously adapt the entire network's configuration to deliver the best service to customers, while meeting other business objectives."

Aria Chief Executive Officer, Steve Newton, added: "This funding award recognizes not only Aria's pioneering work to date, but also the global, industry-changing potential of our vision."

Last month in Nice, Aria was awarded Pipeline magazine's prestigious "OSS Innovation" award, by an independent panel of judges including senior technical executives from AT&T, BT, Windstream, Telenor and telecom industry analyst firm ICT Intuition.

Also during May's TMForum Live! event in Nice, Aria held a special briefing session along with senior representatives from Vodafone and BOCO Inter-Telecom, on the use of AI within SDN/NFV operations.

Perrett added: "While the use of AI is well established in certain areas such as customer analytics, the application of AI to networks is still highly innovative, yet is critical for telecom growth strategies. It's something that operators are really starting to recognise."

Aria Networks is a pioneer in the application of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to the optimization of large, complex communications networks. With the communications market growing and changing faster than ever, service providers need new, more intelligent and automatic ways to predict demand, design services, and adapt and optimize their networks to take best advantage of both existing and new technologies such as SDN and NFV. Aria's customers today include BT, Level3, and several of the world's best known social networking and content companies.

Based in the UK, the company is owned by private investors including Seraphim Capital.

Innovate UK is the UK's innovation agency. It works with people, companies and partner organisations to find and drive the science and technology innovations that will grow the UK economy.

For further information visit www.innovateuk.gov.uk