LA PRAIRIE, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- The management of Vanstar Mining Resources (TSX VENTURE: VSR)(FRANKFURT: 1V8) is pleased to confirm the discovery of a potential new gold horizon located between the Liam and North Sector zones, on Nelligan Project, located in the Chapais-Chibougameau mining area.

According to preliminary interpretation, the results from holes NE-17 55 and NE-17-56 have extended what is now referred as Zone 36 which was previously intersected by hole NE-16-36 in 2016 with 3.20 g/t Au over 17.97 metres, including 6.78 g/t Au over 4.2 metres. Winter 2017 drilling highlights include: 1.16 g/t Au over 23.96 metres in hole NE-17-55 including 2.34 g/t Au over 5.4 metres and 3.23 g/t Au over 7.99 metres in hole NE-17-56.

IAMGOLD Corporation has provided assay results from the first seven drill holes, totaling just over 2,700 metres, from a total of 17 diamond drill holes, totaling 7,669 metres, completed this past winter.

The zone Renard which is part of the North Sector continues to be systematically intersected in the recently completed drill holes program with results of up to 1.29 g/t Au over 29.9 metres obtained in hole NE-17- 51.

"These early results from the 2017 winter drilling campaign continue to confirm the presence of a large gold system associated with the original discovered zones such as the Liam. To date, drilling has identified additional new gold zones as evidenced by the Renard and Zone 36 discoveries. It is clear that the Nelligan project will require further drilling to assess the economic potential of these new discoveries. We are very pleased to have IAMGOLD as a partner and recognize that the ongoing reporting of assay results has been impacted by the time required to log and sample wide intersection of altered and mineralized core and capacity constraints at local assay lab facilities" said Mr. Guy Morissette, president of the company.

2017 Drill Map: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/Carteforage2017_june%201.jpg

2017 MagMap: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/MagMapJune.png

Table 1: Drill Hole Assay Results

Hole No From To True Width Au Zone (m) (m) (m) g/t NE-17-51 88.80 97.50 7.88 1.17 36 (?) 292.80 305.50 9.73 0.80 Renard Including 298.50 301.50 2.30 1.12 333.30 369.80 29.90 1.29 Renard Including 333.30 334.50 1.13 6.28 And 360.30 366.00 4.67 1.84 433.50 435.00 1.23 9.48 NE-17-52 55.00 57.95 2.77 1.79 188.60 202.50 10.65 0.74 Renard Including 194.90 197.00 1.61 1.45 NE-17-53 28.90 33.00 3.55 1.47 36 36.42 40.40 3.74 1.57 36 Incluant 37.20 38.20 0.91 4.79 316.50 324.00 7.05 0.99 Renard 355.50 361.50 5.64 0.96 366.00 368.10 1.97 2.59 421.50 433.50 10.88 0.92 NE-17-54 No significant results NE-17-55 32.18 38.00 5.47 1.31 Dan 144.00 148.70 4.42 1.90 Liam 293.90 301.50 7.14 1.24 36 309.00 334.50 23.96 1.16 36 Including 310.50 316.50 5.64 2.54 438.00 442.00 3.76 2.45 450.00 464.00 13.16 1.74 Renard Including 450.00 451.00 0.94 7.25 Including 456.00 456.90 0.85 5.21 NE-17-56 181.25 183.95 2.34 4.83 Liam 267.67 274.90 6.79 1.25 36 280.50 289.00 7.99 3.23 36 Including 284.00 284.94 0.88 18.05 413.80 425.50 10.99 0.82 453.00 467.00 13.16 1.27 Renard Including 455.67 456.25 0.55 15.50 NE-17-57 No significant results.

Further results from drill holes ( NE-17-58 to NE-17-67 ) are pending and will be reported once they are received, validated and compiled.

This press release has been read and approved by Gilles Laverdiere, Geologist and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

Contacts:

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc.

Guy Morissette

CEO

819-763-5096

gmvanstar@vanstarmining.com

www.vanstarmining.com



