Parks Associates: IoT and smart home innovations and disruptions key focus for CONNECTIONS Europe: IoT and the Connected Consumer

Parks Associates estimates 13.5 million Western European households will have a smart home controller by 2021

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Jun 1, 2017) - International IoT research firm Parks Associates (http://www.parksassociates.com/) today announced the topics for the 12th-annual CONNECTIONS Europe: IoT and the Connected Consumer (http://www.parksassociates.com/events/connections-europe/about), which will be held 1-2 November 2017 at the Amsterdam Marriott Hotel. The event, with early sponsorship support (http://www.parksassociates.com/events/connections-europe/sponsor-descriptions) from Amazon, mnubo, ROC-Connect, ULE Alliance, and Z-Wave, focuses on new technology innovations and emerging business models in the IoT and smart home. Specifically, conference topics focus on disruptions from innovative technologies and new business models and their impact on the converging smart home ecosystems.

Parks Associates' NUMBERS research (http://www.parksassociates.com/numbers) shows that Western Europe will have 13.5 million households with a smart home controller by 2021. The research also reveals Western Europe will have 156 million broadband households by 2021, up from 147 million in 2016.

"The smart home concept is expanding slowly across Europe as consumers explore innovative use cases with connected devices and services," said Elizabeth Parks (http://www.parksassociates.com/staff/elizabeth-parks), SVP, Parks Associates. "We look forward to hearing about successful smart home deployments and strategies to secure recurring revenue through consumer engagement with smart home and IoT solutions."

Technology Innovations & Disruptions

Insurance and IoT: Leveraging Assets in Connected Markets

Smart Home & Interoperability: Simplifying a Complex Environment

Platforms: Strategies to Establish Ecosystem Dominance

Personalization across Categories: User Interfaces and Consumer Strategies

Emerging Business Models

IoT, Entertainment, and Smart Home: Capturing New Revenue

Voice: Next-Generation Smart Home Interface

New Smart Home Business Models: Transition to the API Economy

Channel and Ecosystem Strategies: What's Driving Smart Home Adoption

Protecting and Supporting The Connected Consumer

Data Analytics and Privacy: Securing the Smart Home

Supporting End-to-End Consumer Experiences

Converging Ecosystems

Connected Health: IoT Innovations in Remote Care

Energy Management & IoT: Engaging Consumers

Converging Ecosystems: Connected Car, Entertainment, Smart Home

Entertainment and Smart Home: Next Stage of Convergence

