Metso Corporation: Metso's Capital Markets Day in Finland on June 1, 2017

Metso's Capital Markets Day in Finland on June 1, 2017

Metso Corporation, Stock exchange release, June 1, 2017 at 10:00 EET



Metso is holding its Capital Markets Day at Hilton Helsinki Airport today, Thursday, June 1, 2017. The event will begin with lunch at 12:00 noon local time.

The event will cover themes such as the Group's strategy and its implementation, mastering digital transformation, financial performance and targets, as well as growth prospects and development initiatives in Metso's three business areas. Some key topics will also be discussed in separate breakout sessions.

In his opening presentation, Metso's President and CEO Matti Kähkönen will highlight Metso's transformation during recent years. "Our balanced strategy makes us well placed to make the most out of the market recovery and reach our targets", Kähkönen says and continues that Metso is now entering a new phase of profitable growth, which will result in a strong performance and solid shareholder returns. He will also repeat the Group's unchanged short-term market outlook for 2017, which was originally published on April 25, 2017.

A direct webcast is viewable from 1:00 pm local time onwards at http://www.metso.com/cmd2017 (http://www.metso.com/cmd2017), which also contains presentation materials. A recording of the event will be posted afterwards.





Metso is a world leading industrial company serving the mining, aggregates, recycling, oil, gas, pulp, paper and process industries. We help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability by using our unique knowledge, experienced people and innovative solutions to build new, sustainable ways of growing together.

Our products range from mining and aggregates processing equipment and systems to industrial valves and controls. Our customers are supported by a broad scope of services and a global network of over 80 service centers and about 6,000 services professionals. Metso has an uncompromising attitude towards safety.

Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland, and had sales of about EUR 2.6 billion in 2016. Metso employs over 11,000 people in more than 50 countries. Expect results.

metso.com (http://www.metso.com) , twitter.com/metsogroup (http://www.twitter.com/metsogroup)



