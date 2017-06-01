EXCHANGE NOTICE, JUNE 1, 2017 SHARES



ORION CORPORATION: SHARE CONVERSION



A total of 248,549 A-shares converted into B-shares will be traded together with the old B-shares of Orion Corporation as of June 2, 2017.



Identifiers of Orion Corporation's share:



Trading code: ORNAV ISIN code: FI0009014369 Orderbook id: 35362 Number of shares: 37,453,479



Trading code: ORNBV ISIN code: FI0009014377 Orderbook id: 35363 Number of shares: 103,804,349



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 1. KESÄKUUTA 2017 OSAKKEET



ORION OYJ: OSAKEMUUNTO



Orion Oyj:n A-osakkeista B-osakkeiksi muunnetut 248 549 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen Orion Oyj:n B-osakkeiden kanssa 2. kesäkuuta 2017 alkaen



Perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: ORNAV ISIN-koodi: FI0009014369 id: 35362 Osakemäärä: 37 453 479



Kaupankäyntitunnus: ORNBV ISIN-koodi: FI0009014377 id: 35363 Osakemäärä: 103 804 349



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260