As from June 2, 2017, East Capital Explorer AB (publ) will be listed under its new company name, Eastnine AB (publ), and its new short name, EAST. ISIN code and order book IDs will remain unchanged.



New company name: Eastnine AB (publ) -------------------------------------------- New short name: EAST -------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0002158568 -------------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 049615 --------------------------------------------



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance on +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.