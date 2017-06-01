The Milk Manifesto is Launched for World Milk Day

LONDON, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Milk Manifesto has been launched today as people across the country are celebrating nutritional common sense in recognition of World Milk Day.

Milk has been an integral part of the British diet for over 11,000 years and continues to be one of the most popular drinks and ingredients in the UK. In recent years, however, milk has been the target of persistent myths and misconceptions with regard to its impact on health.

To celebrate World Milk Day (Thursday 1st June), leading UK nutrition scientists have signed up to The Milk Manifesto - a joint declaration which sets out the lifelong health benefits of consuming milk. Signatories include, Professor Carolyn Summerbell from Durham University, Dr Suzanne Barr RD from Imperial College London, Melanie Wakeman from Birmingham City University and Dr Thomas Hill from Newcastle University.

Dr Anne Mullen, director of nutrition at The Dairy Council, said: "For millennia milk has been a staple in our diets, but with the recent rise of celebrity and self-styled nutrition experts telling us what and what not to eat, often with a lack of evidence, it really is time to turn back to the qualified experts, trust in science and take a stand against the fads. That's why we, along with a number of leading nutrition scientists, have launched The Milk Manifesto.

"A glass of milk is high in calcium, iodine and protein - all of which are all key nutrients for the health of children, teenagers and adults alike. Recent research also shows that milk has a protective or neutral or association with heart health and type 2 diabetes."

"Whether you're young, old, sporty or simply interested in having a balanced diet, milk plays an important part in our development at all life stages.

"Over 30 countries across the world are celebrating World Milk Day. Let's join them in raising a glass to milk - a nutrient packed food which has kept Britain healthy for centuries."

The Milk Manifesto can be accessed here: https://www.milk.co.uk/world-milk-day/

About The Dairy Council

The Dairy Council is a non-profit making organisation which provides science-based information on the role of dairy foods as part of a healthy balanced diet and lifestyle: http://www.milk.co.uk.

Tweet The Dairy Council (@TheDairyCouncil) using WorldMilkDay MilkManifesto.

Contact

For more information, please contact Sophie Watson at Media House International, +44-02077100020 / sophie@mediahouse.co.uk .