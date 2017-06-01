TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- ATLAS Mara Limited (LSE: ATMA)

1 June 2017

Results of Annual General Meeting held on 31 May 2017

Atlas Mara Limited ("Atlas Mara" or the "Company") announces that at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held yesterday on 31 May 2017, all the resolutions put to all shareholders were passed on a poll.

Resolutions 1 to 10 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions.

The results of the votes cast on each resolution are as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resolution Total Total Votes Votes votes for votes total withheld (% total against votes) (% total votes) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 To receive and approve the 44,073,830 0 44,073,830 586,179 Directors' Report and 100% 0% Accounts and the Auditors' Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Election of Ms. Rachel F. 44,073,830 0 44,073,830 586,179 Robbins 100% 0% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 Election of Mr. Tonye Cole 41,059,908 3,013,922 44,073,830 586,179 93.16% 6.84% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 Election of Ms. Olufunke 44,073,830 0 44,073,830 586,179 Opeke 100% 0% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 Election of Mr. Amadou Raimi 44,067,163 6,667 44,073,830 586,179 99.98% 0.02% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 Election of Mr. Eduardo 44,067,163 6,667 44,073,830 586,179 Chivambo Mondlane, Jr. 99.98% 0.02% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 Election of Mr. Robert E. 44,067,163 6,667 44,073,830 586,179 Diamond, Jr. 99.98% 0.02% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Election of Mr. Ashish J. 40,423,444 3,650,386 44,073,830 586,179 Thakkar 91.72% 8.28% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Following the departure of 44,067,163 6,667 44,073,830 586,179 Mr. John Vitalo from the 99.98% 0.02% Company, effective 15 February 2017, to note and ratify his removal as a director on the board of the Company, all applicable subsidiary boards, and all applicable boards of affiliated companies ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 To re-appoint KPMG Inc. as 44,073,830 0 44,073,830 586,179 auditors of the Company to 100% 0% hold office from the conclusion of this annual general meeting until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting on such remuneration and terms of engagement as may be fixed by the Board ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of AGM which is available alongside the AGM results on the Company's website at http://atlasmara.com.

Contact Details

Investors

John-Paul Crutchley, +971 4 275 6000

Kojo Dufu, +1 212 883 4330

Media

Teneo Strategy, +44 (20) 7260 2700

Anthony Silverman

About Atlas Mara

Atlas Mara Limited (LON: ATMA) is a financial services institution listed on the London Stock Exchange. Its vision is to create sub-Saharan Africa's premier financial services institution through organic and inorganic growth by combining the best of global institutional knowledge with extensive local insights. With a presence in seven sub-Saharan countries, Atlas Mara aims to be a positive disruptive force in the markets in which we operate by leveraging technology to provide innovative and differentiated product offerings, excellent customer service and accelerate financial inclusion in the countries in which the Company operates. For more information, visit www.atlasmara.com.

Contacts:

