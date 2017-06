LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RM plc (RM.L) on Thursday announced that the Competition and Markets Authority or CMA has unconditionally cleared the proposed acquisition of the Education & Care business of Connect Group PLC (CNCT.L).



It was on February 7 that RM announced the proposed acquisition of the Education & Care business.



Accordingly, the company expects the acquisition to complete on or around June 30.



The company said it will make a further announcement in due course.



