RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, June 1

1 June 2017

Rightmove plc

Director's Declaration

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that its Chairman, Scott Forbes, was elected Chairman of the Board of Cars.com Inc., a leading U.S. online automobile marketplace, effective upon completion of its spin-off from TEGNA Inc on 31 May 2017. Cars.com shares will begin "regular way" trading on the New York Stock Exchange today.

This disclosure is made in compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14.

Contact:

Sandra Odell
Company Secretary
Telephone 01908 712058


© 2017 PR Newswire