

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's manufacturing growth slowed sharply in May led by declines in new orders and employment, survey data from the Swedbank and the logistics association SILF showed Thursday.



The purchasing managers' index for the factory sector fell to 58.8 from 62.5 in April. Economists had forecast a score of 62.4.



A score above 50 suggests growth in the sector.



The decline was broad-based as all the sub-indices of the PMI contributed negatively, with the largest declines in new orders and employment, the report said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX