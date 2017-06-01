

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:45 am ET Thursday, Italy's PMI data is due. Thereafter final PMI reports are due from France and Germany. At 4:00 am ET, IHS Markit releases Eurozone final PMI data.



Ahead of these reports, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the franc and the pound, it fell against the greenback. Against the yen, it held steady.



The euro was worth 1.1235 against the greenback, 124.69 against the yen, 1.0888 against the franc and 0.8737 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



