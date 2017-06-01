

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus increased in March, revised from a slight decrease reported earlier, latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Thursday.



The trade surplus for March was revised up to EUR 978 million from EUR 956 million estimated initially. In the corresponding month last year, the surplus was EUR 957.5 million.



The value of exports grew 19.0 percent year-over-year in March, faster than the 18.0 percent spike seen in the flash report.



Imports surged 21.0 percent in March from a year ago, in line with the preliminary data published on May 9.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX