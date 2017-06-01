SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading provider of cloud customer engagement solutions, today announced that eGain will expand its European operations with the option to host data in its Germany-based cloud.

"Our enterprise clients and partners in Germany have asked for an in-region eGain Cloud option and we are delighted to offer it," said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. "We look forward to growing our business in Europe's biggest economy."

"eGain's commitment to the German market with an in-region cloud is a very positive development," said Martin Wüthrich, CEO of Bucher + Suter, a key eGain partner for Europe. "It will help us better acquire and serve clients in Germany."

"With our deeply-integrated Cisco plus eGain solution, more and more businesses enjoy innovative and seamless omnichannel capabilities," said Erwin-Paul Bouma, Head of Sales, Customer Digital Experience, Cisco EMEAR. "eGain's Germany-based cloud makes innovation consumption even easier for the privacy-conscious DACH market."

eGain Cloud: http://www.egain.com/cloud/

eGain Customer Engagement Suite: http://hd.egain.com/wp-content/overviews/egain_overview.pdf

eGain Solve™ for Cisco: http://www.egain.com/egain-for-cisco/

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions power digital transformation for leading brands. Our top-rated cloud applications for social, mobile, web, and contact centers help clients deliver connected customer journeys in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain software, visit http://www.egain.com/products/

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, eGain has operating presence in North America, EMEA, and APAC. To learn more about us, visit www.eGain.com or call our offices: +1-800-821-4358 (US), +44-(0)-1753-464646 (EMEA), or +91-(0)-20-6608-9200 (APAC).

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

