MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - June 01, 2017) - Gigya, the leader in customer identity management, today introduced Lite Registration, a new capability in its Customer Identity Management platform that leverages a universal consumer identifier -- the email address -- to help brands connect with customers earlier in the buyer journey.

Lite Registration allows Gigya's clients to offer sign-ups to customers for newsletters, promotional offers, contests and other value-for-information exchanges such as lead generation or "contact us" forms that require only an email address and consent for activation, with no need for creating a password.

Gigya Lite Registration is a key early step in "progressive identity," the concept of capturing information about online visitors as early as possible and in small pieces, rather than immediately asking consumers to fill out lengthy registration forms.

Progressive identity establishes trust-based relationships by offering value to visitors in voluntary exchange for a minimal amount of their personal data. This allows brands to gain a better understanding of customers' wants, needs and preferences, while protecting customer data and complying with privacy regulations.

Lite Registration provides out-of-the-box sign-up screens that are highly customizable via Gigya's intuitive UI Builder or through markup extensions. Clearly presented opt-in and opt-out flows transparently capture and document customer consent in one place, helping businesses stay in compliance with regional data privacy regulations. Customers can then choose to opt-out of newsletters or campaigns or delete their accounts via unsubscribe links within emails and, since only the newest updates are reflected, the datasets stay clean.

When a Lite Registration user converts to a full registered account, their consent and preferences carry over to maintain consistency, accuracy and transparency. For example, consent can be automatically synced with data from Gigya's Profile Management database to enable options such as automatically updating a customer's profile when they choose to unsubscribe from a newsletter or service. These profiles can then be synced with key marketing, sales and services applications.

Lite Registration represents an extension of email marketing, rather than a replacement for email service providers (ESPs). ESP platforms are optimized for managing mailing lists and complex automated email campaigns, but are not designed for collecting, securing and managing customer data and consent. They also cannot be fully optimized when operating in a silo, since their data is often not integrated with other marketing, sales and service applications, limiting brands' understanding of customers. With Lite Registration, connections are established with customers earlier in their journey to begin building compliant, trust-based relationships that result in higher acquisition rates and deeper brand loyalty.

"Consumers are increasingly protective of their personal information, so brands need to maximize the potential of email addresses while ensuring trust and transparency throughout the customer life cycle," said Rashmi Vittal, vice president of product marketing at Gigya. "Lite Registration from Gigya gives brands the tool they need to build relationships gradually through give-to-get exchanges of value that create a path to long-term customer engagement."

Lite Registration is expected to be available this summer as a premium feature for Gigya clients. More information is available at http://www.gigya.com/resource/data-sheet/why-your-business-needs-lite-registration/.

About Gigya

Gigya's Customer Identity Management platform is helping companies build trusted digital relationships with over 1.3 billion consumers. With Gigya's technology, businesses increase registrations and identify customers across devices, consolidate data into rich customer profiles and provide better services, products and experiences by integrating data into marketing and service applications. For global businesses operating in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape, Gigya optimizes compliance and customer trust, with discrete regional data centers and customer self-service options for managing profile, preference, opt-in and consent settings. More than 700 of the world's leading businesses rely on Gigya to build identity-driven relationships and to provide scalable, secure and compliant customer identity and access management.

