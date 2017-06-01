Faraday Announces the World's First Automotive ASIC Qualified for AEC-Q100 and AEC-Q006

HSINCHU, Taiwan, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, announced today that it has completed the first-ever automotive ASIC device qualified for AEC-Q100 and AEC-Q006 as defined by the Automotive Electronics Council (AEC). This milestone achievement demonstrates Faraday's readiness to participate in this quality-driven marketplace bringing considerable ASIC/SoC design and manufacturing capability to automotive applications.

This AEC-qualified ASIC device on UMC 40nm was co-developed with a World-Class automotive IC provider. It is packaged in a standard 324BGA with copper bond wiring for maximum cost effectiveness. During the development phase, Faraday played a key role in managing and coordinating all constituent suppliers to ensure conformity to all corresponding reliability methods and standards. In addition to guaranteeing the outgoing quality of the shipped devices, Faraday also provided all of the testing methodology and circuits, with strict test patterns based on typical automotive operating environments. The first silicon sample out of UMC Fab was successfully verified in system and passed all AEC-Q100/Q006 reliability testing.

"In addition to becoming the first ASIC Design Services firm approved to ISO 26262 in 2016, Faraday has now successfully produced our first ASIC chip qualified for AEC-Q100 and AEC-Q006," said Steve Wang, President of Faraday. "To meet the rapidly rising demand from the automotive market, Faraday has built up related know-how and technology for providing a trusted automotive ASIC solution with optimized quality, reliability and cost," he added.

About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation is a leading fabless ASIC and silicon IP provider, certificated to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, DDR2/3/4, low-power DDR1/2/3, MIPI, V-by-One, MPEG4, H.264, USB 2.0/3.1 Gen 1, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, Serial ATA, PCI Express, and programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan, Europe, and China. Faraday is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, ticker 3035. For more information, please visit www.faraday-tech.com.