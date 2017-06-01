G&G Biotechnology Launches New Branding for B-Lite - the World's First and Only Lightweight Breast Implant Set to Transform Breast Aesthetics. Forever.

AMSTERDAM, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

New strategic branding to be presented at the Beauty Through Science Conference, Stockholm, Sweden, June 1-3.

G&G Biotechnology BV., announced today at the Beauty Through Science Conference, Stockholm, Sweden, the launch of its new strategic branding for the innovative B-Lite® Lightweight Breast Implants. These groundbreaking implants are the world's first & only lightweight breast implants and are set to transform breast aesthetics forever for both physicians and patients.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/517160/B_Lite_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/517161/B_Lite.jpg )



Mr. Dael Govreen-Segal, the company CEO, stated: "The new strategic branding reflects the company's commitment to meaningful innovation in the breast aesthetics field." Mr Govreen-Segal also added that "the new branding already received tremendous positive feedback from both customers and the media."

B-Lite's prominent presence at the BTS scientific program includes lectures on "The effect of microsphere enhanced silicone gel on gel bleed and radiolucency" by Prof. Michael Scheflan, MD, and "Large interest for lightweight breast implants by patients - experiences from my first 100 cases" by Nikolaus Raab, MD.

The company will also host its annual Scientific Advisory Board meeting prior to the BTS to discuss the B-Lite product roadmap and strategic directions.

About B-Lite

Up to 30% lighter than traditional implants, B-Lite implants are designed to reduce gravitational stress on the breast soft-tissue. Adapted from advanced technologies used by NASA, B-Lite's proprietary microsphere-enhanced silicone implants are built to retain the breast shape and form, while offering top grade safety and aesthetic outcome.

Implanted using standard surgical procedures, B-Lite allows plastic surgeons to confidently leverage their expertise with no additional training needed. Rigorous clinical follow up of the CE-marked device, demonstrate excellent clinical experience, very high patient satisfaction and an excellent safety profile.

"For patients and surgeons, it is very intuitive to reduce the weight of breast implants" stated Kai-Uwe Schlaudraff, MD, Geneva, Switzerland "My patients love the comfort of B-Lite implants and I firmly believe B-Lite will become the new standard in next-generation breast augmentation."

About G&G Biotechnology

Founded in 2005, G&G Biotechnology, backed by Sequoia Capital, is transforming the breast augmentation and reconstruction industry with B-Lite, the world's first and only lightweight breast implant.

B-Lite's premium offer and the company's unwavering commitment to meaningful innovation, safety and quality gives confidence to both surgeons and patients, delivering outstanding satisfaction and sustainable long-term benefits.

For additional information: info@b-lite.com or visit http://www.b-lite.com