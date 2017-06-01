Glance Pay Signs The Donnelly Group, a Dominant Hospitality Chain With 20 Locations in Vancouver and Toronto

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Glance Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET.CN) (OTCQB: GLNNF) (CSE: GET.WT), (FKT: GJT) is pleased to announce that Glance Pay, its mobile payment solution for merchants, has signed with one of Canada's leading hospitality companies, The Donnelly Group. The Donnelly Group is an award-winning hospitality company, operating in both Vancouver and Toronto.

"The Donnelly Group understands what instills our competitive advantages and mobile payments, well done, is simply a demand of the times. We are excited to partner with Glance Pay and provide a mobile payment solution," says Reid Ogdon, VP Operations, The Donnelly Group.

"When you look at popular culture today, The Donnelly Group sets the stage for innovation and a remarkable foresight to give guests an incredible experience at each of their venues. Leading the industry, with over eighteen years in business, Glance Pay is extremely proud to work with The Donnelly Group and speak to their core values of providing guests with a superior product, service, design and community with a collaborative approach. The Glance Pay solution aligns with these important ideals," says Desmond Griffin, CEO, Glance.

About The Donnelly Group

The Donnelly Group is an award winning and diversified hospitality company, operating in both Vancouver and Toronto, with continued expansion plans to grow in the coming months. The Donnelly Group establishments include Vancouver's Cinema Public House, The Lamplighter Public House, Library Square Public House, Tavern, The Bimini Public House, The Blackbird Public House, The Butcher & Bullock, The New Oxford, The Three Brits, The Railway Stage & Beer Cafe, Clough Club, Granville Room, Royal Dinette and six Barber & Co locations, along with Belfast Love and Gift Shop in Toronto. The ethos of the company is to inspire modern pub culture - be true to yourself and your neighbourhood; the people will follow.

About Glance Technologies Inc.

Glance Technologies owns and operates Glance Pay, a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to dine, order food & drink, settle bills, access digital receipts, earn great rewards, & interact with merchants. Glance is building a valuable network of merchants and consumers, and offers targeted in-app marketing, social media marketing, customer feedback, in-merchant messaging and custom rewards programs. The Glance Pay mobile payment system consists of proprietary technology, which includes user apps available for free downloads in IOS (Apple) and Android formats, a merchant manager app, large scale technology hosting environment with sophisticated anti-fraud technology and lightning fast payment processing.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements(collectively "forward- looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward- looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "potentially" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Glance cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by Glance is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors. The reader is referred to Glance's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Glance's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information about Glance, please go toGlance Technologies'website



For more information, contact:

Christina Rao

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1-(604)-723-7480

investors@glancepay.com

