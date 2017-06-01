VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Editors Note: There is a photo associated with this press release.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL)(CSE: CRL.CN)(FRANKFURT: 7C5)(OTC PINK: CDTAF), a developer of Big-Data-as-a-Service (BDaaS)-based solutions for data integration, business intelligence, and Industrial Internet-of-Things (IIoT) applications, continues to expand it's offerings for water flow and dam monitoring. The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality has developed a custom app for water distribution and reservoir monitoring that integrates through the FlowWorks Inc. API to allow easy access to the software powered by Carl.

The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality was an early adopter of the FlowWorks water monitoring system which they use to supplement their SCADA system. For the past 7 years, FlowWorks has been used to monitor the regional water distribution and reservoir to ensure there is adequate water for homeowners, irrigation and firefighting, and helps the water treatment staff understand daily consumption patterns. It also empowers end-users to produce their own reports, freeing up Technical Services to work on other issues. "With FlowWorks you don't need a large IT department," said Rob Blain, Technology Services Manager. "It has given us tools that previously have only been available to larger communities."

Since the reservoir is monitored by the municipality 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the Technology Services team wanted to simplify the process. They wanted water operators to be able to quickly and reliably know what the key operational values are without the need to log in to a website or remember passwords. "This application started as a comment from one of our water treatment staff who said, 'wouldn't it be nice if we could see all the major values on one screen?' We took that one comment and developed an application to deliver the required high level view," said Blain. "We are now able to answer usage questions faster and with higher accuracy in near real-time."

Greg Johnson, Carl's CEO, commented, "We encourage our customers to continue to explore the potential FlowWorks has for simplifying operations and saving time. Reservoirs, tailings ponds and dams are all great uses of our sensor data monitoring, reporting and alarming features."

About FlowWorks

FlowWorks is a powerful Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based application for collecting, monitoring and analyzing all types of environmental data. FlowWorks is flexible, affordable and easy-to-use compared to competing software packages. The FlowWorks Application has the unique ability to collect data from all types of monitoring equipment, gauges and sensor hardware, SCADA systems and other sources of public and private data to merge the information into a single platform to perform comprehensive analytics and reporting, saving time and money for the end user. More information on the FlowWorks Application can be found at www.FlowWorks.com.

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is focused on providing next generation information collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric companies. Building on its recent acquisitions, ETS, Flow Works Inc. and AB Embedded Systems, Carl helps its clients analyze and understand all forms of environmental data through a powerful platform of data collection, monitoring, analysis and reporting tools.

Carl Data continues to develop applications to work with new cloud-based mass storage services and analytics tools (Big-Data-as-a-Service (BDaaS) to provide scalability for municipalities, utilities and other industrial verticals. These data collection and storage methods allow the company to build smart Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based applications that can collect data from many diverse sources and provide deep insight for decision-making purposes. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com.

