Metsä Board is holding a Capital Markets Day for institutional investors and analysts today in Helsinki. The purpose of the Capital Markets Day is to provide information on Metsä Board's strategy and growth, its ongoing and future development projects, and the outlook for the paperboard and pulp market. The day will also include a presentation of Metsä Board's updated financial targets. The near-term outlook and guidance given in the interim report for January-March 2017 remain unchanged.



Mika Joukio, CEO of Metsä Board:



"Our vision is to be the preferred supplier of premium paperboards, creating value for customers globally. We have carried out a successful structural transformation and invested in growth. At the moment, we're focusing on the sale of our new paperboard capacity. To boost the effectiveness of our sales, we have clarified our product and service portfolio, and we will also continue our work in the development of high-quality, lightweight paperboard."



12:30 p.m. Registration and lunch 1:30 p.m. Opening of the Capital Markets Day Katri Sundström, VP, Investor Relations 1:35 p.m. Profitable growth with fresh fibre paperboards Kari Jordan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Metsä Board, President and CEO of Metsä Group 2:00 p.m. A pure-play paperboard company Mika Joukio, CEO 2:30 p.m. Metsä Fibre - Strong fibre expertise Ilkka Hämälä, CEO of Metsä Fibre 3:00 p.m. Coffee break 3:30 p.m. Renewed offering supports profitable growth Sari Pajari, SVP, Business Development 4:00 p.m. Product development focus areas Ari Kiviranta, SVP, Production and Technology 4:30 p.m. Improving profitability and solid financial position Jussi Noponen, CFO 5:00 p.m. End of presentations 5:15 p.m. Small group meetings 6:30 p.m. Dinner



The presentation material for Metsä Board's Capital Markets Day will be available on 1 June at approximately 1:30 p.m. (Finnish time) on the company's website at www.metsaboard.com/investors. The material is available in English. The event will not be webcasted.



Katri Sundström, VP, Investor Relations, tel. +358 400 976 333



Metsä Board is a leading European producer of premium fresh fibre paperboards including folding boxboards, food service boards and white kraftliners. Our lightweight paperboards are developed to provide better, safer and more sustainable solutions for consumer goods as well as retail-ready and food service applications. We work together with our customers on a global scale to innovate solutions for better consumer experiences with less environmental impact. The pure fresh fibres Metsä Board uses are a renewable resource, traceable to origin in sustainably managed northern forests.



The global sales network of Metsä Board supports customers worldwide, including brand owners, retailers, converters and merchants. In 2016, the company's sales totalled EUR 1.7 billion, and it has approximately 2,500 employees. Metsä Board, part of Metsä Group, is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.