On May 31, 2017, net asset value was SEK 220 per share.



The closing price on May 31, 2017, was SEK 218.60 for the Class A shares and SEK 205.40 for the Class C shares.



Stockholm, June 1, 2017



AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)



For further information, please contact:



Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00



Martin Hamner, CFO, tel. +46-8-666 64 00



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=633875