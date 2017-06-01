DW Catalyst Fund Ltd - Strategy for Company

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

DW Catalyst Fund Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment collective investment scheme registered and incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 52520)

Strategy Update

1 June 2017

Following the passing of the discount trigger resolution earlier this year, which will result in approximately 58 per cent of the Company's shares being redeemed, the Company has discussed its future with its investment manager, DW Partners, LP ("DW Partners"), and obtained the views of shareholders representing a majority of the continuing shares.

As a result of these discussions and feedback received, the Directors have agreed that a resolution to wind up the Company should be proposed to shareholders at its forthcoming annual general meeting, to be held in August which, if passed, will lead to the liquidation of the Company. In conjunction with any liquidation, DW Partners will consider the extent to which shareholders can be offered an opportunity to invest in alternative vehicles, subject to satisfaction of eligibility requirements.

Details of the resolution and, if it is passed, the proposed timing for the liquidation of the Company and distributions to shareholders, will be included in the shareholder circular for the annual general meeting, to take place on 4 August 2017.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.dwcatalystltd.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Rebecca Booth

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745189