

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks closed mixed on Thursday after data showed China's manufacturing sector swung to contraction in May. The latest survey from Caixin revealed a manufacturing PMI score of 49.6, down from 50.3 in April and missing forecasts for a score of 50.1.



Other regional manufacturing reports painted a mixed picture, with activity in Japan's manufacturing sector expanding at a faster rate in May and Australia's manufacturing sector expanding at a slower pace, while South Korea's manufacturing activity remained in contraction.



While oil prices rose in Asian deals on weak stockpile data, the yen fell broadly against its rivals after a Times/YouGov poll showed Britain's ruling Conservatives are still leading Labour by three points ahead of June 8 election.



Investors keenly awaited Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls numbers as a positive report could pave the way for a rate hike in mid-June.



Traders also awaited U.S. President Donald Trump's decision on whether the U.S. will pull out of the historic Paris climate accord.



China's Shanghai Composite index fell 14.55 points or 0.47 percent to 3,102.62 on concerns over slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 120 points or 0.47 percent at 25,783 in late trade.



Japanese shares snapped a four-day losing streak as the yen weakened and upbeat domestic data on capital spending and manufacturing helped spur optimism about the economic outlook.



The Nikkei average climbed 209.46 points or 1.07 percent to 19,860.03 while the broader Topix index closed 1.13 percent higher at 1,586.14. Exporters tuned in a mixed performance, with Toyota, Panasonic and Canon rising 1-3 percent, while Toshiba lost 1.7 percent.



Australian shares eked out modest gains as retail sales, manufacturing and capital expenditure data painted a mostly positive picture of the economy.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 closed up 13.50 points or 0.24 percent at 5,738.10, led by gains in healthcare and utility stocks. The broader All Ordinaries index rose 11.20 points or 0.19 percent to 5,772.50.



Retailing giant Wesfarmers fell over 3 percent after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to underweight from equalweight.



Miners BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group lost 1-4 percent, a day after iron ore futures in China tumbled 6 percent on worries about oversupply. Energy stocks also closed broadly lower.



Seoul stocks succumbed to profit taking as foreign investors and local institutions locked in profits following a month-long rally. The benchmark Kospi dropped 2.77 points or 0.12 percent to 2,344.61, dragged down by technology stocks.



Shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy rallied 3.2 percent on news the company and its affiliates have secured orders worth about $3.8 billion in the first five months of 2017.



New Zealand shares ended a tad higher as gains in telecoms and airline stocks helped offset weakness in the banking sector.



The benchmark S&P NZX-50 index rose 32 points or 0.43 percent to 7,450.90, with Spark New Zealand and Air New Zealand rising 1.9 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively. Intueri Education Group's shares were suspended after the company has been placed into voluntary administration.



House prices in New Zealand increased further in May, though at the slowest pace in two years, data published by the Quotable Value showed.



Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was moving down 0.2 percent after data showed the country's manufacturing sector slipped back into contraction in May.



India's Sensex was declining 0.1 percent as a slew of reports on GDP, core sector output and manufacturing stirred concerns about the state of the economy.



The Taiwan Weighted rose half a percent despite the Nikkei manufacturing PMI hitting a seven-month low of 53.1 in May.



Singapore's Straits Times index was rising 0.6 percent while the Indonesian market was closed in observance of Pancasila Day.



Overnight, U.S. stocks closed marginally lower, with banks and energy stocks pacing declines, as JPMorgan and Bank of America warned of revenue weakness in the current quarter and oil prices sank 3 percent to a three-week low on concerns about Libya's rising production and exports.



