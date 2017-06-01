sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 01.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

SPECTRIS PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, June 1

SPECTRIS plc: Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 R Spectris is updating the market on voting rights and capital at the end of the prior calendar month:

  • Spectris plc's issued share capital consists of 125,005,123 ordinary shares with voting rights.
  • As at 31 May 2017 there were 5,790,071 ordinary shares held in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Spectris plc is 119,215,052.

The above figure (119,215,052) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Spectris plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Rebecca Dunn

Deputy Company Secretary

01784 470 470

Date: 1 June 2017


