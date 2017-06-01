

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch manufacturing activity continued to expand strongly in May, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted headline NEVI Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, dropped slightly to 57.6 in May from 57.8 in April. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Output grew sharply in May, despite the rate of expansion easing to its slowest in four months. New orders and export business also rose markedly during the month.



At the same time, employment growth eased marginally in May. Despite this, it remained above the long-run average and was strong overall.



On the price front, input price inflation eased to a seven-month low in May. Similarly, factory gate prices rose at the slowest rate in five months.



