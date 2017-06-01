

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The New York Times Co (NYT) on Wednesday said it offered buyouts to its newsroom employees, aiming to reduce the number of editors and to streamline production systems.



In addition, the company would eliminate the position of public editor, which was established to receive reader complaints and question Times journalists on how they make decisions. Liz Spayd, the current public editor, will leave The Times on Friday.



In a memo to the newsroom, Dean Baquet, the executive editor, and Joseph Kahn, the managing editor, said a single group of editors would replace the current system of copy editors and backfielders who assign and shape articles. These single group of editors would be responsible for all aspects of an article, while another editor would be 'looking over their shoulders before publication'.



As per the memo, the goal is to significantly shift the balance of editors to reporters at The Times, resulting more on-the-ground journalists developing original work than ever before.



The buyouts are meant mainly for editors, but reporters and others in the newsroom will also be able to apply for them. The savings generated by the reduction in editing layers would be used to hire as many as 100 more journalists, the memo noted.



Baquet and Kahn that The Times would turn to layoffs if not enough people volunteer for buyouts.



