It has been decided to admit the following corporate bond for trading and official listing with effect from 2 June 2017: ISIN Name Yearly nom Payments per Currency Maturity date interest year DK00095144 NYKSrnJun2 0.241% 4 EUR 2 June 2022 73 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - For further information please contact: Mads Kræmmer, Surveillance, tlf: 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=633889