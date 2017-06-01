As from June 2, 2017, subscription rights issued by Ellen AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until June, 15, 2017.



Instrument: Subscription rights ------------------------------------------- Short name: ELN TR ------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009978596 ------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 139010 ------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: Other Equities / 227 ------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE -------------------------------------------



As from June 2, 2017, paid subscription shares issued by Ellen AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------- Short name: ELN BTA ----------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009978604 ----------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 139011 ----------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE -----------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB.For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on 08-463 8000.