

The euro area manufacturing sector gathered further momentum in May as initially estimated, final data from IHS Markit and showed Thursday.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to a 73-month high of 57.0 in May, in line with flash estimate, from 56.7 in April. The score signaled expansion in each of the past 47 months.



Growth in output and new orders accelerated to the best seen for around six years in May. This led to survey-record job creation, with employment rising in all of the nations covered for the first time since last November.



Input prices increased further in May. However, there were signs that price inflationary pressures were easing from recent highs, as highlighted by slower rates of increase in both input costs and output charges, survey showed.



Among member nations, Germany stayed atop the PMI growth rankings with fastest gains in output, new orders and jobs.



Germany's headline IHS Markit/BME factory PMI improved to 59.5 from 58.2 in April. The reading also stayed above the flash estimate of 59.4.



Meanwhile, France final PMI declined more-than-estimated to 53.8 from 55.1 in previous month. The flash score was 54.0.



