UBM PLC - Total Voting Rights

UBM plc

Voting Rights and Capital

1 June 2017

In accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, UBM plc (the "Company") notifies the market that, as at 31 May 2017, the Company's issued share capital comprised 393,918,221 ordinary shares of 11.25 pence each. No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company as at 31 May 2017 was 393,918,221.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

