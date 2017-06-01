PORTLAND, OR and CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - June 01, 2017) - MolecularMD Corp., a molecular diagnostics company that provides clinical trial services and development of companion diagnostics for targeted and immunotherapies in oncology, is now recognized as a Certified Service Provider of ArcherDX next-generation sequencing (NGS) panels, adding to MolecularMD's NGS Advanced Diagnostics service offering. The agreement solidifies MolecularMD as a technically proficient service provider of NGS-based solutions for clinical research that support precision medicine.

MolecularMD will leverage their Cambridge, Massachusetts-based CLIA laboratory and Advanced Diagnostic Business Unit to provide biopharma clients with the capability to interrogate nucleic acids for fusions, copy number variations (CNVs) and single nucleotide variants (SNVs) as well as to perform expression and immune-profiling. Cindy Spittle, V.P. of Development and Scientific Affairs at MolecularMD, stated, "ArcherDX's approach to NGS chemistries has helped us to address some of the unmet needs in genomic sequencing. Our clients rely on us to deliver content with a high level of accuracy and precision. The CSP designation from ArcherDX is a further endorsement to our company's quality philosophy."

About MolecularMD

MolecularMD Corporation develops and commercializes specialty molecular diagnostics for oncology applications. Its tests are designed to allow appropriate selection, monitoring and management of patients treated with molecularly-targeted cancer therapies. MolecularMD integrates gold standard and innovative platform technologies with custom clinical assay design and validation to accelerate all phases of clinical development, including FDA approval and commercialization of in vitro companion diagnostic tests for novel anticancer agents. A private company based in Portland, Oregon, MolecularMD was founded by Dr. Brian Druker, director of the Knight Cancer Institute at Oregon Health & Science University, and Sheridan G. Snyder, entrepreneur and founder of Genzyme Corporation.

Learn more at www.molecularmd.com

About ArcherDX

ArcherDX addresses the bottlenecks associated with utilizing NGS by offering a robust library preparation platform for targeted RNA and DNA sequencing applications.

By combining proprietary Anchored Multiplexed PCR (AMP') chemistry and easy-to-use, lyophilized reagents, Archer® NGS assays generate highly enriched sequencing libraries to detect gene fusions, point mutations, CNVs and RNA abundance. Complemented by the Archer suite of bioinformatics software, ArcherDX technology dramatically enhances complex mutation identification and discovery.

Learn more at www.archerdx.com

Contact information:

Fritz Eibel

SVP and Chief Marketing Officer

feibel@molecularmd.com



ArcherDX

Todd Pollard

VP Global Sales and Support

tpollard@archerdx.com