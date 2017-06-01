North America Beer Market 2016-2022: Rising health concerns has compelled consumers to look for light beer - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jun. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The North America beer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period (2016-2022). Based on categories, the beer market is classified into light beer and strong beer. The strong beer market holds larger market share in terms of value.

Rising health concerns has compelled consumers to look for light beer owing to low calories and limited alcohol content. Microbreweries segment witnessed significant growth due of changing habits of consumers and inclination towards new variety of beers. Craft beer, which is handcrafted and infused with native flavors has further added to the demand for microbreweries. Changing lifestyles of consumers is adding to the growth of premium beer market. Consumers have increasingly opted for premium beers, which are expensive and are refined in flavors to maintain their social status.

Scope of the Report

Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Light Beer and Strong Beer.



Based on Production, the market is segmented into Macro Brewery and Micro Brewery.



Based on Category, the market is segmented into Premium Category, Super Premium Category, and Normal Category.



Based on Packaging, the market is segmented into Canned Beer, Bottled Beer, and Draught Beer.



The report also covers country wise segmentation of Beer market.



Key companies profiled in the report includes:

Heinekin N.V.

Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd.

Carlsberg Group

Diageo Plc

Molson Coors Brewing Company

Boston Beer Company

Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co., Ltd



United Breweries Group

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview



4. North America Beer Market- By Product Type



5. North America Beer Market - By Production



6. North America Beer Market - By Category



7. North America Beer Market - By Packaging



8. North America Beer Market - By Geography



9. Company Profiles



