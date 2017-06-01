Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market Worth $10.1 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalhealthcare satellite connectivity marketis expected to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2025 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Globally, rising adoption of eHealth & other services and growing usage of technology platforms by hospitals & medical providers are crucial factors that boost the market growth.

Several governments are working toward providing improved basic medical facilities in rural areas with a key focus on improving connectivity infrastructure in healthcare and provision of enhanced care services. Some of the players in satellite connectivity are also undertaking projects in order to enhance healthcare provisions in underserved regions. For instance, Satellite Applications Catapult, a satellite technology company has collaborated with the Cayetano Heredia University in Northern Peru to improve medical services in the remote areas of Amazonia by providing enhanced connectivity solutions for mobile healthcare facilities along with the usage of eHealth and mHealth solutions.

Furthermore, the increasing pressure on medical facilities due to reduced budgets, ageing population, increasing number of patients with chronic conditions, shortage of adequately trained medical staff & doctors, lack of proper infrastructure in rural areas, and growing demand for real-time distance learning, telemedicine, and video services of higher quality are some of the other factors contributing to the growing adoption of satellite technology in healthcare. According to the Federal Communications Commission, rural areas are underserved by terrestrial broadband services as compared to urban areas. In 2016, 20 % did not have access to services at even 4 Mbps/1 Mbps and 31 % lacked access to 10 Mbps/1 Mbps broadband services. Provision of high-speed satellite technology would be a key solution to eliminate this geographic barrier and offer superior medical facilities.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The system & software segment held majority of market share amongst the component segment in 2016 due to growing demand for data analytics in the healthcare sector

eHealth was the dominating application segment in 2016 due to growing government initiatives promoting integration of technology in healthcare

Hospitals & Clinics were the dominating end-use segment in 2016 with a share of 65.3% owing to the rising adoption of technology platforms for delivering medical care

Fixed mobile services held majority of the market share in 2016 in the connectivity segment with a share of 83%

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to the improving infrastructure and increasing patient pool

market is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to the improving infrastructure and increasing patient pool Key players include Inmarsat plc; Hughes Network Systems LLC, SES S.A., X2nSat, Expedition Communications, Globalstar, Eutelsat

Grand View Research has segmented the satellite connectivity in healthcare market on the basis of component, application, end-use, connectivity, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Medical Device Wearable External Devices Implanted Medical Devices Stationary Medical Devices System & Software Remote Device Management Network Bandwidth Management Data Analytics Application Security Network Security Services System Integration Services Consulting, Training & Education Support & Maintenance Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) eHealth Telemedicine Clinical Operations Others Connected Imaging

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Clinical Research Organization Hospitals & Clinics Research & Diagnostic Laboratories Others

Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Fixed Satellite Services (FSS)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa Nigeria



